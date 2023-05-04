“Royal Family exclusion” : Camilla’s Son Admits Her Children Feel Like Outsiders to the Royal Family

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is known for her private nature and her strong bond with her family. According to a recent interview with royal expert Katie Nicholl, Camilla and her husband Prince Charles keep their personal and professional lives separate, which is one of the reasons why their relationship works so well.

Camilla is a mother of two children, Tom and Laura, who are both married with children of their own. Biographer Penny Junor has claimed that Camilla is very protective of her children and grandchildren and sets aside most weekends for them. She also takes regular holidays in Devon and Scotland and has kept the house in the country that she had before she married the prince. Camilla enjoys cooking, gardening, reading, and relaxing in her old home, which gives her a sense of normality.

Camilla’s love for her family is evident in the way she has raised her children and the close relationship she has with her grandchildren. She has been known to attend their school events and take them on outings, such as visiting the beach or going to the movies. Camilla has also been spotted shopping for toys and gifts for her grandchildren, showing her affection and generosity towards them.

Camilla’s love for her family is not only evident in her personal life but also in her public work. She is a patron of several charities that focus on children and young people, including Barnardo’s and the National Literacy Trust. Camilla has also been involved in campaigns to promote reading and writing among children, such as the BBC’s 500 Words competition and the Royal Society of Literature’s Young People’s Writing Competition.

Camilla’s work with children and young people is a reflection of her belief in the importance of education and reading. She has spoken publicly about her own struggles with dyslexia and how reading has helped her throughout her life. Camilla has also encouraged parents and grandparents to read to their children and grandchildren, emphasizing the benefits of early literacy.

Camilla’s commitment to her family and her work with children and young people show her compassionate nature and her desire to make a difference in the world. She is a role model for mothers and grandmothers, showing that it is possible to balance a busy public life with a strong commitment to family.

In conclusion, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is a loving mother and grandmother who values her family above all else. She has a strong bond with her children and grandchildren, which is evident in the time she spends with them and the affection she shows towards them. Camilla’s work with children and young people reflects her belief in the importance of education and reading, and her desire to make a difference in the world. She is a remarkable woman who has inspired many with her compassion and dedication to her family and her work.

News Source : Sophie McCabe

Source Link :Camilla’s children feel ‘not quite part of Royal Family’, son admitted | Royal | News/