“Royal Hidden Passage Zelda”: Unlocking the Royal Hidden Passage in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Exploring the Royal Hidden Passage in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features a hidden area called the Royal Hidden Passage located underneath Hyrule Castle. This small area is packed with various secrets, including armor, a Stalnox, and a cursed statue.

Accessing the Royal Hidden Passage

There are two ways to access the Royal Hidden Passage. The first is through the Emergency Shelter in Lookout Landing, which can only be accessed after completing one of the four temples: Wind Temple, Fire Temple, Water Temple, or Lightning Temple. The other way is through the Observation Room in Hyrule Castle. Players must climb the walls to access the overhang and drop through a grate to enter the passage.

Exploring the Royal Hidden Passage

The Royal Hidden Passage is a winding maze full of secrets. Players can collect all pieces of the Soldier’s Armor set, find the Bubbulfrog to get a bubbulgem, and take on a Stalnox. The cursed statue also allows players to exchange their hearts and stamina.

Finding the Bubbulfrog

The Bubbulfrog can be found by heading down through the Observation Room entrance and following the path until a downward path appears. A Shock Like will block the path to the Bubbulfrog, which players can defeat by breaking rocks and dropping into the pit below.

Collecting the Soldier’s Armor set

All pieces of the Soldier’s Armor set can be found within the Royal Hidden Passage. The Soldier’s Armor, Soldier’s Helm, and Soldier’s Greaves are all hidden throughout the maze. Players should be cautious while exploring, as a massive Stalnox is hidden beneath some rubble.

Reaping the benefits of the cursed statue

The cursed statue can be found at the coordinates (-0253, 0132, 0008) in the Emergency Shelter entrance to the Royal Hidden Passage. It’s the first thing players will encounter after breaking through some rocks. Here, players can exchange their hearts and stamina.

In conclusion, the Royal Hidden Passage in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a small area packed with secrets for players to explore. With its various treasures and challenges, it’s definitely worth the effort to access and explore.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Hidden Passage Unlocking the Royal Hidden Passage in Zelda Tips for Finding the Royal Hidden Passage in Zelda Solving the Puzzle to Access the Royal Hidden Passage in Zelda Secrets of the Royal Hidden Passage in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

News Source : Nicole Carpenter

Source Link :How to unlock the Royal Hidden Passage in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom/