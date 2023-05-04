“Royal Watermen” : The Royal Watermen: Their Identity and Significance in the Coronation of King Charles.

Plans for King Charles III’s Coronation: The Role of the Royal Watermen

The United Kingdom is gearing up to witness a historic moment in its history – the coronation of King Charles III. As plans are put in place for the grand ceremony, one group of dignitaries who will be taking part in the occasion are the Royal Watermen. In this article, we will take a closer look at who the Royal Watermen are, what they do, and their role in King Charles III’s coronation.

Who are the Royal Watermen?

Until the middle of the nineteenth century, the Sovereign regularly travelled on the River Thames for State occasions. The men who rowed the Royal Barges were known as the Royal Watermen. King Charles III still retains 24 Royal Watermen under the command of The King’s Bargemaster. The original number of 48 was halved by King Edward VII.

Royal Watermen are chosen from the ranks of the Thames Watermen whose business is manning tugs, lighters, and launches, thereby earning their employment on the River. There are no State Barges still afloat today, but the Royal Nore is used whenever a member of the Royal Family travels on the River Thames. Upon their appointment, each Waterman is given a Warrant of Appointment and paid a small honorary sum per year, according to the official Royal website.

What uniform do the Royal Watermen wear?

The Royal Watermen wear an official uniform. Their regalia is a skirted scarlet tunic with a silver gilt Royal Cypher on the front and back of the jacket. The uniform also includes breeches, navy/black cap, scarlet stockings, white shirt, and black buckled shoes.

What do the Royal Watermen do?

The duties of the Royal Watermen are now purely ceremonial. On the water, the Watermen escort members of the Royal Family on board the Royal Nore on the River Thames, and visiting Heads of State who arrive in London on the river. On-shore duties consist of acting as boxmen on Royal carriages during State Visits, Royal weddings, and Jubilees.

Who is the King’s Bargemaster?

The King’s Bargemaster is a subordinate officer of the Royal Household. Over the years, there have been nine people who have held the position. Since 2018, Chris Livett – who is a seventh-generation Thames Waterman – has had the job.

What role will the Royal Watermen have in King Charles’ coronation?

The Royal Watermen will take part in the coronation procession after the King has been crowned. They will walk behind the King’s Bargemaster. As well as the Royal Watermen, the procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace will include Armed Forces from across the Commonwealth and the British Overseas Territories, and all Services of the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom.

In conclusion, the Royal Watermen are an important part of the United Kingdom’s history and tradition. Although their duties are now purely ceremonial, they still play an essential role in State occasions, such as King Charles III’s coronation. The sight of them in their official uniform, rowing the Royal Barges, is a testament to the rich history and culture of the United Kingdom.

News Source : Joanne Kavanagh

