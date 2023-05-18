“Royals Nervousness”: New York Taxi Driver Observes Nervousness in Meghan and Prince Harry

1. #MeghanAndHarry

2. #RoyalCouple

3. #NYCAdventure

4. #TaxiDriverTales

5. #NervousRoyals

Quote:

“I think they were being chased the whole day or something,” says New Yorker Sonny Singh.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who said, “I think they were being chased the whole day or something?”

The quote is from New Yorker Sonny Singh.

What was happening when Sonny Singh made the statement?

The context of the statement is unclear, as more information is needed to answer this question.

Was anyone being chased?

According to Sonny Singh’s statement, it is possible that someone was being chased, but without more information, it is impossible to confirm.

Where did the statement come from?

The statement was reported in an article or interview, but the source is not specified in the text.

1. Royal family

2. Celebrity gossip

3. Public appearances

4. Paparazzi

5. Body language

Source Link :Meghan and Prince Harry looked nervous, says New York taxi driver/