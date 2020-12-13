Rozene Cohran Death Hoax : Rozene Cohran is not Dead but her husband Charley Pride has died.
Pioneering country singer Charley Pride, who paved the way for Black artists in America’s historically exclusionary country-music institutions, is dead at 86 due to complications from the coronavirus. According to a statement from his team, Pride passed away in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, December 12. Just last month, on November 11, Pride gave his final performance at the 2020 Country Music Awards in Nashville, which were controversially held indoors despite the ongoing pandemic. At the ceremony, Pride performed his 1971 hit “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’” and was honored with the CMAs’ Lifetime Achievement Award.
Source: Charley Pride: Country-Music Legend Dead at 86 from COVID-19
