“RRB PO/Clerk 2023 Maths”: Maths by Shantanu Shukla | Top 10 Frequently Asked Questions Day 8 | RRB PO/Clerk 2023

Introduction

Preparing for RRB PO/Clerk 2023 can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to the Maths section. However, with the right guidance and practice, you can master the subject and score well in the exam. In this article, we will look at the top 10 most repeated questions in the Maths section of the RRB PO/Clerk exam, as compiled by expert tutor Shantanu Shukla.

Question 1

A sum of money is divided among A, B and C in the ratio 5:7:9. If the share of C is Rs. 45,000, what is the total amount of money?

Solution

Let the total amount of money be x.

The share of C = 9/21 * x = Rs. 45,000

Therefore, x = Rs. 1,05,000

Question 2

The length, breadth and height of a cuboid are in the ratio 2:3:4 and its surface area is 88 cm². Find the volume of the cuboid.

Solution

Let the length, breadth and height be 2x, 3x and 4x respectively.

Surface area = 2(lb + bh + hl) = 88

Substituting the values, we get:

2(2x * 3x + 3x * 4x + 4x * 2x) = 88

Simplifying, we get:

x = 2

Therefore, the length = 4 cm, breadth = 6 cm and height = 8 cm.

Volume = l * b * h = 4 * 6 * 8 = 192 cm³

Question 3

A man can do a piece of work in 12 days. With the help of his son, he can do the same work in 8 days. In how many days can the son do the work alone?

Solution

Let the work be x.

The man can do the work in 12 days, so his 1-day work = 1/12.

With the help of his son, they can do the work in 8 days, so their 1-day work = 1/8.

Therefore, the son’s 1-day work = (1/8) – (1/12) = 1/24.

Hence, the son can do the work alone in 24 days.

Question 4

If the cost price of an article is 75% of its selling price, then what is the profit percentage?

Solution

Let the selling price be 100.

The cost price = 75% of selling price = 75.

Profit = selling price – cost price = 100 – 75 = 25.

Profit percentage = (profit/cost price) * 100 = (25/75) * 100 = 33.33%.

Question 5

If the radius of a circle is increased by 50%, what is the percentage increase in its area?

Solution

Let the radius of the circle be r.

The area of the circle = πr².

When the radius is increased by 50%, the new radius = 1.5r.

The new area of the circle = π(1.5r)² = 2.25πr².

Therefore, the percentage increase in the area = ((2.25πr² – πr²)/πr²) * 100 = 125%.

Question 6

The ratio of the ages of A and B is 4:5. After 6 years, the ratio of their ages will be 5:6. Find the present age of A.

Solution

Let the present ages of A and B be 4x and 5x respectively.

After 6 years, their ages will be 4x + 6 and 5x + 6 respectively.

The ratio of their ages will be 5:6, so we get:

(4x + 6)/(5x + 6) = 5/6

Solving for x, we get x = 6.

Therefore, the present age of A = 4x = 24 years.

Question 7

The sum of the first n terms of an AP is given by Sₙ = 3n² + 2n. Find the common difference.

Solution

We know that the sum of the first n terms of an AP is given by:

Sₙ = n/2[2a + (n – 1)d]

Substituting the given values, we get:

3n² + 2n = n/2[2a + (n – 1)d]

Simplifying, we get:

6n² + 4n = n(2a + nd – d)

6n + 4 = 2a + nd – d

6n + 4 = d(n + 2a)

Therefore, d = (6n + 4)/(n + 2a)

Question 8

If log₃a = 5 and log₃b = 4, find log₃(a²/b).

Solution

log₃(a²/b) = log₃a² – log₃b

= 2log₃a – log₃b

Substituting the given values, we get:

= 2 * 5 – 4

= 6

Therefore, log₃(a²/b) = 6.

Question 9

The ratio of the incomes of A and B is 4:5. The ratio of their expenditures is 3:4. If A saves Rs. 1,000 and B saves Rs. 2,000, find the income of B.

Solution

Let the incomes of A and B be 4x and 5x respectively.

Let the expenditures of A and B be 3y and 4y respectively.

We know that:

A’s savings = Income – Expenditure = 4x – 3y = 1000

B’s savings = Income – Expenditure = 5x – 4y = 2000

Solving the equations, we get:

x = 4000, y = 3000

Therefore, the income of B = 5x = Rs. 20,000.

Question 10

The difference between the compound interest and the simple interest on a sum of money at 10% per annum for 2 years is Rs. 93. Find the sum.

Solution

Let the sum be x.

The simple interest for 2 years at 10% per annum = x * 10 * 2/100 = 0.2x.

The compound interest for 2 years at 10% per annum = x * (1 + 10/100)² – x = 0.21x.

Therefore, the difference between the compound interest and the simple interest = 0.21x – 0.2x = 0.01x.

0.01x = 93

Therefore, x = Rs. 9,300.

Conclusion

These are the top 10 most repeated questions in the Maths section of the RRB PO/Clerk exam. By solving these questions and understanding the concepts behind them, you can improve your performance in the exam and increase your chances of success. Keep practicing and all the best for your exam!

