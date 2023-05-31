RRB PO/Clerk Exam 2023 Math Questions: Maths By Shantanu Shukla | Top 10 Most Frequently Asked Questions Day 9 | RRB PO/Clerk 2023

RRB PO/Clerk 2023 | Top 10 Most Repeated Questions Day 9 | Maths By Shantanu Shukla

Introduction

Mathematics is one of the most important subjects that is asked in RRB PO/Clerk exams. It is also one of the most challenging subjects for many candidates. In this article, we will discuss the top 10 most repeated questions from Day 9 of RRB PO/Clerk exams. These questions have been compiled by Shantanu Shukla, who is a renowned mathematics expert and has helped many candidates crack the RRB PO/Clerk exams.

Question 1:

If a shopkeeper marks his goods at 20% above the cost price and then gives a discount of 10%, what is his profit percentage?

Solution:

Let the cost price be Rs. 100.

Marked price = 120

Discount = 10%

Selling price = 120 – 12 = 108

Profit = Selling price – Cost price = 108 – 100 = 8

Profit percentage = (Profit / Cost price) x 100 = 8%

Question 2:

A train travelling at 40 km/hr crosses a bridge in 24 seconds. What is the length of the bridge?

Solution:

Let the length of the bridge be x.

Speed = 40 km/hr = 11.11 m/s

Time = 24 seconds

Distance = Speed x Time

x + Length of train = 11.11 x 24

x + Length of train = 266.64

Question 3:

A man can do a piece of work in 15 days. After working for 5 days, he is joined by another man who can do the same work in 20 days. In how many days will they complete the work together?

Solution:

Let the total work be 60 units.

Man 1 can do 4 units of work per day.

Man 2 can do 3 units of work per day.

In 5 days, Man 1 will complete 20 units of work.

The remaining work is 40 units.

Together, they can complete 7 units of work per day.

Time taken to complete the remaining work = 40 / 7 = 5.71 days.

Total time taken = 5 + 5.71 = 10.71 days.

Question 4:

The ratio of the present ages of Ravi and Suresh is 5:7. If Suresh is 42 years old, what is the present age of Ravi?

Solution:

Let the present age of Ravi be 5x.

The present age of Suresh is 7x.

7x = 42

x = 6

The present age of Ravi is 30 years.

Question 5:

A and B can complete a work in 6 days. If A alone can complete the same work in 9 days, how long will it take for B to complete the work alone?

Solution:

Let the total work be 18 units.

In one day, both A and B can complete 3 units of work.

In one day, A can complete 2 units of work.

In one day, B can complete 1 unit of work.

Therefore, it will take B 18 days to complete the work alone.

Question 6:

The perimeters of two similar triangles are 36 cm and 48 cm. If the ratio of their corresponding sides is 2:3, what is the perimeter of the smaller triangle?

Solution:

Let the perimeter of the smaller triangle be 2x.

Let the perimeter of the larger triangle be 3x.

3x = 48

x = 16

2x = 32

The perimeter of the smaller triangle is 32 cm.

Question 7:

The difference between the compound interest and simple interest on a certain sum of money at 10% per annum for 2 years is Rs. 51. What is the sum of money?

Solution:

Let the sum of money be Rs. x.

Compound interest = x (1 + 10/100)^2 – x

Simple interest = x x 10/100 x 2

Compound interest – Simple interest = 51

x (1 + 10/100)^2 – x – x x 10/100 x 2 = 51

Solving for x, we get x = 500.

The sum of money is Rs. 500.

Question 8:

The sum of the digits of a two-digit number is 9. If the digits are reversed, the new number is 27 less than the original number. What is the original number?

Solution:

Let the two-digit number be 10x + y.

x + y = 9

10y + x = 10x + y – 27

9x – 9y = 27

x – y = 3

Solving these two equations, we get x = 6 and y = 3.

The original number is 63.

Question 9:

A man sold two articles for Rs. 750 each. One article gave him a profit of 25% while the other gave him a loss of 25%. What is his overall profit or loss?

Solution:

Let the cost price of the first article be x.

Selling price of the first article = 750

Profit percentage = 25%

Selling price = Cost price x (1 + Profit percentage / 100)

750 = x (1 + 25 / 100)

x = 600

The cost price of the second article is also Rs. 600.

Selling price of the second article = 750

Loss percentage = 25%

Selling price = Cost price x (1 – Loss percentage / 100)

750 = 600 x (1 – 25 / 100)

750 = 450

Overall loss = 750 – 450 = Rs. 300.

Question 10:

The difference between the circumference and the radius of a circle is 37 cm. What is the circumference of the circle?

Solution:

Let the radius of the circle be r.

Circumference = 2πr

2πr – r = 37

2πr = 37 + r

r = 37 / (2π – 1)

Circumference = 2πr = 74π / (2π – 1)

The circumference of the circle is approximately 117.5 cm.

Conclusion

These were the top 10 most repeated questions from Day 9 of RRB PO/Clerk exams. By practicing these questions, candidates can improve their mathematics skills and score better in the exams. It is important to understand the concepts and formulas thoroughly and practice as many questions as possible to ace the mathematics section in RRB PO/Clerk exams.

RRB PO/Clerk exam preparation Shantanu Shukla Maths tutorials Top 10 most repeated questions for RRB PO/Clerk 2023 Math tips and tricks for RRB PO/Clerk exam RRB PO/Clerk 2023 syllabus and study material.

News Source : Adda247

Source Link :RRB PO/Clerk 2023 | Top 10 Most Repeated Questions Day 9 | Maths By Shantanu Shukla/