“Rs 2000 note limit for bank return”: What is the maximum limit for returning Rs 2,000 notes to banks?

RBI announces withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes from circulation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that Rs 2,000 notes will be withdrawn from circulation. The move is in line with the RBI’s ‘Clean Note Policy’ that aims to ensure availability of good quality banknotes for the public. The deadline for deposit or exchange of Rs 2,000 notes at banks has been set as September 30.

Exchange limit and process

The public can exchange banknotes of Rs 2,000 up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time. This means that up to 10 Rs 2,000 banknotes can be exchanged in one go. However, if the exchange is done through business correspondents, then the limit is Rs 4,000, which means two banknotes. It is important to note that non-account holders can also exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank branch. The entire exchange facility will be done for free.

Deposit into accounts and complaint process

If someone needs more than Rs 20,000 – which is the limit for exchange at one go – cash for business or other purposes, deposit into accounts can be made without restrictions. The Rs 2,000 banknotes can be deposited into bank accounts and cash requirements can be drawn thereafter, against these deposits. If a bank refuses to accept or exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes, then the concerned bank can be approached. If the bank does not respond within a period of 30 days after the complaint or if the resolution is not satisfactory, then a complaint can be lodged under the Reserve Bank of India’s Integrated Ombudsman Scheme at the complaint management system portal.

Reasons for withdrawal

The RBI said that Rs 2,000 banknotes were introduced to meet the currency requirement of the economy after the legal tender of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes were withdrawn in November 2016. Since that objective has been fulfilled, the printing of Rs 2,000 banknotes was stopped in 2018-19. It has also been observed that this denomination is not commonly used for transactions. Further, the stock of banknotes in other denominations continues to be adequate to meet the currency requirement of the public.

Conclusion

The withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes from circulation is a significant move by the RBI in line with its ‘Clean Note Policy’. The process for exchange and deposit into accounts has been clearly outlined, and non-account holders can also exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank branch. The RBI has also provided a complaint process in case a bank refuses to accept or exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes.

Currency exchange limit for Rs 2,000 notes Returning Rs 2,000 notes to banks Maximum number of Rs 2,000 notes to be exchanged Rules for exchanging Rs 2,000 notes in banks RBI guidelines for returning Rs 2,000 notes

News Source : Business Today Desk

Source Link :How many Rs 2,000 notes can you return to banks? What is the maximum limit?/