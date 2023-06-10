RSCD reports 1 fatality in shooting at Columbia apartment today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

One man has been killed in a shooting at a Columbia apartment building near St. Andrews. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department received a report of the shooting at around 3 p.m. Friday and found the victim in the stairwell of the apartment building with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. The victim’s identity has not been released by the Richland County Coroner. This article was originally published on June 10, 2023 at 11:46 AM. Alexa Jurado, a graduate from Marquette University, reports on the University of South Carolina for The State and has previously written for publications in Illinois and Wisconsin.

News Source : Alexa Jurado

Source Link :Columbia apartment shooting leaves 1 dead, RSCD says/