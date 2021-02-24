Tom Foley Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Tom Foley has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @BarryJGeraghty: Very sad news to hear of Tom Foley’s passing a brilliant Trainer and a thorough Gentleman our condolences to His Family RIPRead More

Sad to hear passing of Tom Foley. Prayers for Goretti and Family. A mighty character and brilliant trainer,Danoli being the highlight. What a day at Cheltenham in 1994. Hairs on the back of the neck stuff. Rest In Peace Tom. pic.twitter.com/vwQLSOKbXN — Pat Healy (@patcashhealy) February 24, 2021



