Dominic Winum Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum of Stanley Virginia Police Department has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

Prayers needed, Rest In Peace Officer Dominic Winum.

Officer down, shot to death in the line of duty. The staff of… Posted by Sheriff Deputies on Saturday, February 27, 2021

RT @FairfaxCountyPD: Our thoughts are with the Stanley Virginia Police Department, family, colleagues and friends as we mourn the loss of Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum. #LODD #FCPD Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.

Condolences.

Debra Shipley

RIP Officer Winum…Thank You for your service. Prayers to your friends and family red and blue. May the angels lead you into paradise. You brothers and sisters in blue have the watch from here…

Deborah Wichelt

Thank you for your services may you RIP Officer Dominic Winum sending prayers to your family and blue blood family.

Jeanie Deem

When I start my tour of duty God, Wherever crime may be, as I walk the darkened streets alone, Let me be close to thee.

Julie Gerber

Rest in peace officer Winum! Sending condolences to his family, coworkers, and friends.

Yvonne Chavez Sandoval

Our sincere condolences to the family both true and blue .

May be an image of text that says ‘A loss of one shatters the hearts of all. PROUD police WIFE’

Katheen Patrick

Rest in Peace Officer Winum…….your service will not be forgotten, my thoughts and prayers there with your family and friends……fly high…

Loren-Glenyce Lusignan

Prayers are being sent to officer Winums family both blood and blue! THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE!! Rest in Peace!

Charles Tutterman

My deepest sympathies and prayers to his family in this difficult time.

Avex Miller

RIP Brother Thank you for your service Prayers and condolences to the family and your departmen