Alum Anthony Sanidad Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Alum Anthony Sanidad has Died .

RT @LHHSBBB: We are saddened to hear about the loss of LH Alum Anthony Sanidad. Our heart goes out to the Sanidad family, as well as our entire Licking Heights community as they navigate the immense grief that comes with sudden loss.Read More

Alexis Collier

Anthony was such a kind spirit. The handful of encounters we had over the span of our time at Heights were always so positive and it’s heartbreaking to know that he felt so alone. RIP Anthony. 🖤

