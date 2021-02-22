RT @marsmithcork: Natasha was one in a million. Kind, intelligent, warm and funny. She will be greatly missed. #shinebrightna…

Natasha Lynch Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Natasha Lynch has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @marsmithcork: Natasha was one in a million. Kind, intelligent, warm and funny. She will be greatly missed. #shinebrightnatasha



There are some people whose world enters your for a v short while but they leave an indelible mark. Natasha Lynch was one of the first people to welcome me to Cork at a time when I knew only three people here. She will be laid to rest today. pic.twitter.com/FaFY36RNbY — Bibi Baskin 🇮🇪🇮🇳 (@BibiBaskin) February 22, 2021



Cork City Fire Brigade

Our thoughts today are with our colleague Wayne and his sons Matthew and Ben on the passing of Natasha.

@theglamityjane

will be laid to rest. Her beautiful boys and lovely husband and her family will be in my thoughts. She epitomised light and laughter and you could never leave her company feeling anything but energised and full of fun Red heart a true lady.

Paula Cogan

Thank you for your support with many a stressful @CorkChamber Annual Dinner meeting. You were a joy to be around and thank you for getting my boy to @ucc to study #French. #shinebrightnatasha,

Robbie Barrett

Gutted to hear about the passing of Natasha Lynch. Known by so many students for her work w

@PetitTweetCork. A god sent to me during the LC & a huge reason that I’m studying French today. Her Snapchat’s and Instagram lives made it all so much easier. Rest in peace, Natasha.