RT @NitrateDiva: Sad to hear that classic Hollywood actress Martha Stewart has died at 98. Her ill-starred hatcheck girl, Mildre…

Martha Stewart Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Martha Stewart has died at 98.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @NitrateDiva: Sad to hear that classic Hollywood actress Martha Stewart has died at 98. Her ill-starred hatcheck girl, Mildred Atkinson, in Ray’s IN A LONELY PLACE is so weird and perfect: goofy, painfully enthusiastic, and ultimately poignant. RIP.

