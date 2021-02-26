Lynwen Thomas Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dyfed-Powys Police Sergeant Lynwen Thomas has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died

RT @PFEW_Chair: Such sad news. Rest in Peace 💙 https://twitter.com/dyfedpowys/status/1365359751668842499

With sadness we confirm the tragic loss of a member of the Dyfed-Powys Police family.

Sergeant Lynwen Thomas was a well-respected serving officer who passed away following a collision yesterday.

Our thoughts are with her loved ones, who ask for privacy at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/51t3vxJXkW — Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police (@DyfedPowys) February 26, 2021

