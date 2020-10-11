Rt Rev Charles Duvall Death – Dead : Charles Duvall Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Rt Rev Charles Duvall has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.

” Princeton Needs a Taco Bell on Twitter: “Saddened to hear of the death of the Rt Rev Charles Duvall, II Central Gulf Coast. I went to his consecration and he confirmed me. A passionate evangelical preacher who as far as I know never wore a miter.”

Tributes

He was a great storyteller. I worked at Camp Beckwith for several summers, and his stories were always a treat, esp. on rainy days. But he was late coming to the whole women in the priesthood thing, & the diocese’s stand on abortion during his tenure was unnecessarily harsh.