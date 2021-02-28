Tin Tin Nwet Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tin Tin Nwet has Died .

RT @SmileSupyae: #Feb28Coup

Tin Tin Nwet, a secondary school teacher, a protester, was killed today on the street as Myanmar police and military opened fire brutally. Dear international community, we beg you to save us.

#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar

#UNTakeActionNow



