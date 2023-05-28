Harish H R, RTI activist and victim, Karnataka police custody death : RTI activist Harish H R dies in police custody in Karnataka

The news report states that an RTI activist named Harish H R (40) from Kabbala village, Channagiri taluk, died while in police custody. He fell from a flyover near Tholahunase on the way to the Gandhinagar Police Station from his native place. Harish was accused of creating fake documents to acquire land in his name. His spouse Latha filed a complaint at Davangere Rural Police Station, alleging that sub-inspector Krishnappa, constable Devaraj, and driver Irshad took her husband from home by force and murdered him. She also accused K Baburao of Kanive Bilachi of plotting her husband’s murder.

Read Full story : RTI activist dies in police custody in Karnataka’s Davangere /

News Source : Deccan Herald

