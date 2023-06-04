“RTX 4090 purchase”: Where can I find the key for my RTX 4090 purchase?

Hello. I bought an RTX 4090. Where can I get a key for Diablo 4?

What is RTX 4090?

RTX 4090 is a powerful graphics card developed by Nvidia. It is the latest addition to the RTX series, known for its exceptional performance in handling high-resolution games, video rendering, and AI processing. With 10,496 CUDA cores, 328 Tensor cores, and 82 RT cores, the RTX 4090 is undoubtedly a game-changer in the gaming industry.

What is Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 is an upcoming action role-playing game developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment. It is the fourth installment in the Diablo series, and fans have been eagerly waiting for its release since the announcement in 2019. The game features an open world, dark fantasy setting, and a new game engine that promises to deliver an immersive gaming experience.

How to get a key for Diablo 4

To get a key for Diablo 4, there are several options available. Firstly, you can purchase the game directly from Blizzard Entertainment’s website. This will give you access to the game and a unique key that you can use to activate the game on your account.

Another option is to purchase the game from a third-party retailer such as Amazon or GameStop. These retailers often provide a physical copy of the game that comes with a unique key that you can use to activate the game.

If you have already purchased the RTX 4090 graphics card, you may be eligible for a free copy of Diablo 4. Nvidia has partnered with Blizzard Entertainment to offer a promotion where customers who purchase select RTX graphics cards will receive a free copy of Diablo 4.

To claim your free copy of Diablo 4, you will need to visit Nvidia’s website and follow the instructions to redeem your code. Once you have redeemed your code, you will receive a unique key that you can use to activate the game on your account.

Conclusion

In conclusion, getting a key for Diablo 4 is relatively straightforward. You can purchase the game directly from Blizzard Entertainment’s website or a third-party retailer, or you can claim a free copy of the game if you have purchased a select RTX graphics card. With the RTX 4090, you can enjoy playing Diablo 4 with exceptional performance and stunning visuals. So, what are you waiting for? Get your key and start playing Diablo 4 today!

News Source : Blizzard Forums

Source Link :I buy rtx4090 where is a key?/