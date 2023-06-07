Rubaga South MP Hon. Kato Lubwama has passed away|Hon. Kato of Rubaga is gone

Hon. Kato Lubwama Rubaga South has passed away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Hon. Kato Lubwama Rubaga South. He was a dedicated public servant who served his constituents with passion and diligence. His contributions to the development of our nation will be remembered for years to come.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

