“Rubber Field Bases” : Rubber Field Bases for Kids & Adults: GoSports Baseball & Softball 5 Piece Base Set

“Rubber Field Bases for Baseball & Softball – 5 Piece Set by GoSports, Suitable for Kids and Adults”



Price: $14.99

(as of May 31,2023 19:25:07 UTC – Details)





The GoSports Baseball & Softball 5 Piece Base Set is the perfect addition to any field. Whether you are practicing with a coach or team, playing recreationally or using them for kickball, this base set is sure to become a staple on the field. The set includes 1 home plate, 3 bases, and 1 pitching rubber for a complete setup. The bases are simply thrown down for setup and feature an ultra-durable rubber construction to withstand athletic use.

One of the best features of the GoSports Baseball & Softball base set is its portability. The bases easily roll up for storage in the car, stowing away in a gear bag or storing in a locker. This makes it easy to take the bases to and from the field so you can practice and play like the pros. The lightweight yet sturdy design of the bases makes them easy to carry, and the compact size makes them easy to store. This makes the set ideal for coaches, camps, leagues, schools and more.

The setup of the bases is incredibly easy. Simply place the durable rubber bases on the field and you are ready to play. The throw-down setup means you can get started in no time, without the need for any special equipment or tools. This makes the GoSports Baseball & Softball base set perfect for impromptu games and practices. The set is also compatible with tee ball, kickball, playground games, gyms and more.

The GoSports Baseball & Softball base set is also built to last. Constructed from ultra-sturdy rubber, the bases are designed to resist weather and withstand athletic use. This means you can use them in a variety of conditions without worrying about them breaking down or becoming damaged. The bases are also easy to clean, making them ideal for use in wet or muddy conditions.

In conclusion, the GoSports Baseball & Softball 5 Piece Base Set is an essential for any field. Whether you are a coach, player, or just enjoy playing recreational games, this base set is sure to become a staple on the field. The combination of durability, portability, and price makes this a great set for coaches, camps, leagues, schools and more! So, now it’s time to play ball with the GoSports Baseball & Softball bases!



