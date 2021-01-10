Ruben Flores Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Retired Lieutenant Ruben Flores has Died .

By | January 10, 2021
0 Comment

Ruben Flores Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Retired Lieutenant Ruben Flores has Died .

Retired Lieutenant Ruben Flores has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

El Paso Fire Department @EPTXFire There are few words to express the deep pain of announcing the passing of Retired Lieutenant Ruben Flores. Details about services will be shared as they become available. Thank you for your service Sir, may you rest in peace.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.