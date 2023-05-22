“Ruben Galindo” : Man Identified as Ruben Galindo Killed in Merced Apartment Complex Shooting

“Man identified as victim in Merced apartment complex shooting”

The Grove Apartments in the 300 block of South Parsons Avenue were the site of a shooting that resulted in the death of 41-year-old Ruben Galindo, according to Deputy Alexandra Britton. Police received a report of a man with a gunshot wound just before 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Officers found Galindo at the scene and attempted life-saving measures, but he died from his injury. The cause of the shooting is unknown, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christian Lupian. The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office released Galindo’s identity. The article includes a photo of a Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

Read Full story : Coroner identifies man shot & killed at Merced CA apartment /

News Source : Andrew Kuhn

Merced CA shooting homicide investigation apartment complex crime Coroner report victim identification