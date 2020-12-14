Ruben Reyes Death -Dead – Obituary :State District Judge Ruben G. Reyes passed away from COVID .

Ruben Reyes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

L. followed by the Baio brothers! @lodaox Lubbock mourning loss of State District Judge Ruben G. Reyes Another person that I know, has passed away from COVID. Praying for his wife, children and grandson. My family have know several persons recently, who have died from this virus..

