Rudi Kesting Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rudi Kesting has Died .
Rudi Kesting has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
@TBFofSA mourns the death of producer, technical expert and all round showbiz legend – Rudi Kesting. Condolences to his loved ones
— Theatre Benevolent F (@TBFofSA) January 24, 2021
