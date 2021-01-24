Rudi Kesting Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rudi Kesting has Died .

Rudi Kesting has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

@TBFofSA mourns the death of producer, technical expert and all round showbiz legend – Rudi Kesting. Condolences to his loved ones — Theatre Benevolent F (@TBFofSA) January 24, 2021

