Rudie Mann Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Firefighter, Rudie Mann has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @JPNewell7: Firefighter, Rudie Mann, of @SuffolkFBU passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on February 13th 2021. @fbunational and it’s members have set up a national fund that supports families at times like this, you can also text on the numbers below.

Rudie will be greatly missed by all



