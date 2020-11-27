Ruffin Rodrigue Death -Dead – Obituaries: Ruffin Rodrigue has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Ruffin Rodrigue has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 27, 2020.
Champion Management LLC 53 mins · The entire Champion family mourns the loss — and celebrates the unique life — of our good friend Ruffin Rodrigue. Ruffin was an unforgettable character and all-around good guy. He will be missed. Our prayers are with his family during this painful time.
It has taken me a day to find words to describe the incredible adventure it’s been working for Ruffin almost 4 years. His energy, creativity, passion for people and the industry are like no other. His leadership from the beginning of this pandemic has been inspiring! Even through the toughest times, he could always make someone smile, and that is something I will take with me forever.
“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”