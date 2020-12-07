Rufus Mason Death -Dead – Obituary :Rufus Mason, 72 yr. old custodian from Westport Middle has Died .

By | December 7, 2020
Rufus Mason, 72 yr. old custodian from Westport Middle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Spectrum News 1 Kentucky @SpectrumNews1KY Replying to @SpectrumNews1KY Rufus Mason, 72 yr. old custodian from Westport Middle. He was exposed at the school he was admitted to the hospital Nov. 19. His wife contracted the virus as well, but she is recovering.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

