Rufus Mason Death -Dead – Obituary :Rufus Mason, 72 yr. old custodian from Westport Middle has Died .
Rufus Mason, 72 yr. old custodian from Westport Middle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
Rufus Mason, 72 yr. old custodian from Westport Middle. He was exposed at the school he was admitted to the hospital Nov. 19. His wife contracted the virus as well, but she is recovering. pic.twitter.com/vJ5IDv3NNH
— Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) December 7, 2020
Spectrum News 1 Kentucky @SpectrumNews1KY Replying to @SpectrumNews1KY Rufus Mason, 72 yr. old custodian from Westport Middle. He was exposed at the school he was admitted to the hospital Nov. 19. His wife contracted the virus as well, but she is recovering.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.