Ruhollah Zam Death -Dead – Obituary : Iranian media are reporting that Ruhollah Zam has been executed has Died .

Iranian media are reporting that Ruhollah Zam has been executed. Zam, a journalist and political activist residing in France, was kidnapped and taken to Iran during a visit to Iraq. The international community must condemn Zam’s execution in the strongest possible terms. pic.twitter.com/bjotn829z4
— Iranhrdc.org (@IHRDC) December 12, 2020
