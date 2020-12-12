Ruhollah Zam Death -Dead – Obituary : Iranian media are reporting that Ruhollah Zam has been executed has Died .

By | December 12, 2020
Ruhollah Zam Death -Dead – Obituary : Iranian media are reporting that Ruhollah Zam has been executed has Died .

Ruhollah Zam has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Iranhrdc.org @IHRDC Iranian media are reporting that Ruhollah Zam has been executed. Zam, a journalist and political activist residing in France, was kidnapped and taken to Iran during a visit to Iraq. The international community must condemn Zam’s execution in the strongest possible terms.

