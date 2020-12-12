Rui Viana Death -Dead – Obituary : Rui Viana has Died .

Rui Viana Death -Dead – Obituary : Rui Viana has Died .

Rui Viana has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Liga NOS (EN) @LigaPTinEN We are deeply saddened by the news of Rui Viana passing. He sadly passed away during the night. Our thoughts are with his family. He joined Vitoria SC this season, working as a physiologist. He was known for his his exceptional work ethic and dedication. May he rest in peace.

