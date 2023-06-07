“runDisney Global Running Day”: 5 Fun Ways to Observe Global Running Day with runDisney!

Celebrate Global Running Day with runDisney

It’s time to trade in your glass slippers for running shoes as Global Running Day is here once again! This worldwide celebration of running encourages people of all ages and abilities to get moving. At runDisney, we are proud to be a part of this movement and celebrate our own spectacular running community. Whether you prefer running through Disney Parks or participating in virtual events, runDisney offers some of the most magical endurance events on Earth.

Create Your Own At-Home “Race”

Lace up your sneakers, pin on our custom printable race bib, and hang our mile markers for a themed run of your own. Download our runDisney Global Running Day Race Bib and Mile Markers to get started.

Join the 2023 runDisney Virtual Series

Want to earn a little BLING for your Global Running Day efforts? Join us for the 2023 runDisney Virtual Series Celebrating Disney 100 Featuring Mickey Through the Years and add a little dazzle to your miles. Global Running Day is a great opportunity to complete your runDisney Virtual 5K! Limited spots are available in The Disney 100 Challenge, which includes three 5K runs and earns you four medals total! Learn more about the runDisney Virtual Series here.

Go on a “Runcation” at Walt Disney World Resort

If you happen to be on vacation at Walt Disney World Resort, make it a “run”cation and head out on one of 16 miles worth of running/walking trails available at the resort hotels. Keep a lookout for official running trail signs along the path or stop by the front desk for more information and maps. Learn more about the Walt Disney World Resort running trails here.

Listen to Disney Content While You Run

Love listening to audio while you run? Check out our roundup of Disney content to listen to during your at-home miles. Whether you prefer podcasts, playlists, or audiobooks, we’ve got you covered. Check out our list here.

Gear Up in Disney Style

Want to add a touch of character to your miles? Gear up in true Disney style with an all-new athletic collection from Outdoor Voices, now available on shopDisney. Featuring styles such as leggings, shorts, and sports bras with Mickey & Friends, the collection is the perfect addition for your Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend training runs. Shop the collection here.

From all of us at runDisney, thank you for being a part of our magical running community. Share how you’re getting out to run on Global Running Day with us on social media using #runDisney on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Running events Disney themed races Fitness activities Running community Exercise motivation