“Running therapy for depression and anxiety”: Therapy While Running Shows Comparable Effects on Depression and Anxiety Symptoms to Antidepressants, Plus Extra Health Benefits

Running Therapy vs Antidepressants: Which is Better for Mental and Physical Health?

A new study conducted in the Netherlands has found that running therapy can have comparable effects on psychiatric symptoms when compared to antidepressant medication. The study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders assessed the preference of participants with depression or anxiety to choose between running therapy and antidepressant medication. Results revealed that participants preferred running therapy, which also provided additional physical health benefits.

Depression and anxiety disorders are two distinct mental health disorders that often occur together. Depression is a mood disorder characterized by persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and a loss of interest in activities, while anxiety disorders encompass a range of conditions characterized by excessive and persistent feelings of fear, worry, or unease.

Standard first-line treatments for depression and anxiety disorders involve antidepressant medications and psychotherapy. However, antidepressants are not effective for some people and can have adverse side effects. Novel studies have indicated that exercise interventions, where patients engage in physical activity, have effects comparable to antidepressants and psychotherapy.

The study authors organized a 16-week intervention study in which they compared the effects of antidepressant medication and running therapy on mental health symptom severity and a range of physical health parameters in a group of people suffering from depression and/or anxiety disorder. The study was conducted on 141 patients of outpatient clinics of GGZ inGEEST, a specialized mental health care organization in the Netherlands.

Participants were asked to choose between taking antidepressants and running therapy. Participants who reported not having strong preferences for one of the treatments were randomly allocated to a treatment. They were allowed to participate in psychotherapy as usual during the study period.

Results showed that study participants largely preferred running exercises to antidepressants. 96 participants engaged in running therapy, while 45 received antidepressant medication. The two groups were similar in age, share of participants of different gender, relationship status and a number of mental health and physical characteristics.

In the antidepressant group, 82% of participants adhered to the medication treatment protocol. This was the case with only 52% of participants in the running therapy group. This percentage of participants participated in more than 22 running sessions. On the other hand, 14 participants did not start their running therapy intervention at all and 16 participated in less than 9 sessions.

Percentages of participants who achieved a complete or near-complete reduction of symptoms were similar in the two groups – 43% in the running therapy group and 45% in the antidepressant group. Similar results were obtained when severity of symptoms of depression and anxiety were compared in the two groups – mean scores on assessments of these symptoms did not differ between the two groups.

However, the comparison of physical health indicators showed that the running therapy group exhibited a decrease in heart rate, waist circumference and an increased lung function. The antidepressant group, on the other hand, showed an increase in weight, a slight increase in diastolic blood pressure and in concentrations of triglycerides in blood.

“While the interventions had comparable effects on mental health, running therapy outperformed antidepressants on physical health, due to both larger improvements in the running therapy group as well as larger deterioration in the antidepressant group,” the study authors concluded.

The study has limitations that need to be taken into account. Namely, participants were largely self-selected into treatment groups. Preference for the running therapy was greater, but adherence rate for this treatment also turned out to be much lower.

In conclusion, the study provides a valuable contribution to the scientific understanding of effects of exercise treatments for depression and anxiety disorders. Running therapy can be a viable alternative to antidepressants, especially for those who cannot or do not want to take medication. Running therapy can improve physical health indicators, providing additional benefits to mental health treatment. However, further research is needed to understand the long-term effects of exercise interventions on mental and physical health.

News Source : Vladimir Hedrih

Source Link :Running therapy has effects on depression and anxiety symptoms comparable to antidepressants, but provides additional health benefits/