RunUp Rico Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Philly rising star, RunUp Rico has Died.

Philly rising star, RunUp Rico has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.

Deion Allen 5h · YouTube · Condolences to the family and friends of Norristown native and Philly rising star, RunUp Rico. This guy was way too young. May his music and legacy live on

Remembering The Life Of RunUp Rico [Photos]https://t.co/9XZ076BvGr — WRNB HD2 (@wrnbhd2) February 2, 2021

George Uptown Geo Harris

18h ·

Rest In Peace Runup Rico

Another Philly artist gunned down out here smh

I did 1 show wit homie I dug his vibe



Cherylyn Dean

Smh…

It doesn’t matter how the public viewed him..he was my first born grandson

And loved by his family

Philly Rapper RunUp Rico Reportedly 🔫 & K!lled In Chester PA!?

Gina Raines-Robinson

My heart is so so broken for you mama and your family. Sending you love light and comfort.

Latasha Adkins

My deepest condolences and love to you and your family

“This ain’t what it’s supposed to be, niggas can’t get close to me,told you all my secrets, you got mad and and start exposing me”. R.I.P Runuprico — Thurl_.shizz (@shizzykth) February 2, 2021