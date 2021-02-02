RunUp Rico Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Philly rising star, RunUp Rico has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 2. 2021
Philly rising star, RunUp Rico has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.
Deion Allen 5h · YouTube · Condolences to the family and friends of Norristown native and Philly rising star, RunUp Rico. This guy was way too young. May his music and legacy live on
Source: (20+) Facebook
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.
Tributes
———————— –
Remembering The Life Of RunUp Rico [Photos]https://t.co/9XZ076BvGr
— WRNB HD2 (@wrnbhd2) February 2, 2021
George Uptown Geo Harris
18h ·
Rest In Peace Runup Rico
Another Philly artist gunned down out here smh
I did 1 show wit homie I dug his vibe
Cherylyn Dean
Smh…
It doesn’t matter how the public viewed him..he was my first born grandson
And loved by his family
Philly Rapper RunUp Rico Reportedly 🔫 & K!lled In Chester PA!?
YOUTUBE.COM
Philly Rapper RunUp Rico Reportedly 🔫 & K!lled In Chester PA!?
Wow💔Like comment and subscribe‼️Hit That Notification Bell🛎🏌🏾Follow me on ig: Lookitzjay_#ROOOOOOAAAAAAADTO200K #RunUpRico #Philly #Chester #PA
Gina Raines-Robinson
My heart is so so broken for you mama and your family. Sending you love light and comfort.
Latasha Adkins
My deepest condolences and love to you and your family
“This ain’t what it’s supposed to be, niggas can’t get close to me,told you all my secrets, you got mad and and start exposing me”. R.I.P Runuprico
— Thurl_.shizz (@shizzykth) February 2, 2021
I’m really sick about RunUp Rico bro, I said back in March I wanted to start listening to more Philly artist and y’all put me on to Rico first thing 😭
— PettyGod✨ (@netty_nells) February 2, 2021
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.