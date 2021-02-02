RunUp Rico Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Philly rising star, RunUp Rico has Died.

By | February 2, 2021
RunUp Rico Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Philly rising star, RunUp Rico has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 2. 2021

Philly rising star, RunUp Rico has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.

Deion Allen 5h  · YouTube   · Condolences to the family and friends of Norristown native and Philly rising star, RunUp Rico. This guy was way too young. May his music and legacy live on

Tributes 

George Uptown Geo Harris
18h ·
Rest In Peace Runup Rico
Another Philly artist gunned down out here smh
I did 1 show wit homie I dug his vibe

Cherylyn Dean
Smh…
It doesn’t matter how the public viewed him..he was my first born grandson
And loved by his family
Philly Rapper RunUp Rico Reportedly 🔫 & K!lled In Chester PA!?
Philly Rapper RunUp Rico Reportedly 🔫 & K!lled In Chester PA!?
Wow💔Like comment and subscribe‼️Hit That Notification Bell🛎🏌🏾Follow me on ig: Lookitzjay_#ROOOOOOAAAAAAADTO200K #RunUpRico #Philly #Chester #PA

Gina Raines-Robinson
My heart is so so broken for you mama and your family. Sending you love light and comfort.

Latasha Adkins
My deepest condolences and love to you and your family

