Runway Incursions: A Cost-Effective Solution to Addressing Runaway Runway Incursions

Runaway Runway Incursions – A Simple Inexpensive Remedy Worth Trying

Introduction

Runway incursions have become a growing concern in the aviation industry, with recent near-miss incidents prompting emergency calls to action from the FAA. While proposed remedies such as reconfiguring taxiways, installing new lighting, and employing next-generation radars are expensive and time-consuming, a simple and inexpensive solution worth considering is the use of AI programs to monitor radio traffic, detect objects, and analyze potential incursions in real-time.

The Problem with Current Incursion-Avoidance Systems

Current incursion-avoidance systems such as Airport Surface Detection Equipment-Model X (ASDE-X) are unreliable, and many major airports do not even have them installed. Half of the recent close calls occurred at important airports without this protective system. This puts travelers at risk and highlights the need for an alternative solution.

The Proposal for AI Software to Monitor Airport Radio Transmissions

The proposal is to use existing AI software to monitor airport radio transmissions, detect potential incursions, and warn controllers in real-time. AI programs have the capability to understand speech involving over a million possible words and can analyze it using a vast database to perform complex tasks. Radio traffic at airports uses a smaller number of words and covers a limited number of topics, allowing existing AI programs to understand and analyze it in real-time.

A detailed map of the airport and a constantly updated schedule of aircraft landings and takeoffs would be entered into the AI program’s memory to make analysis even easier and quicker. After several months of operation, the AI program should be able to learn critical information such as how long each type of aircraft needs to taxi on each runway and roadway and how long it takes to become airborne once each type of aircraft begins its takeoff. This information can help the AI program calculate if any time-and-distance aircraft separation requirements are likely to be violated and if an incursion seems likely.

If the probability of a runway incursion exceeds any pre-programmed danger-limit parameters, the AI program can immediately warn the controller(s) handling the flights. However, any decisions about whether or not to issue orders to pilots would not be made by a computer but rather by human controllers who could override a warning from an AI program if necessary.

Potential for Future Add-Ons

Once the AI runway incursion warning program has proven its value, aviation experts can consider adding additional input from ground-based radar and digital cameras mounted to cover every inch of the airport. Inexpensive video cameras linked to simple on-board vehicle computers can now almost drive a truck on an interstate highway or even a car on city streets. Keeping track of airplanes and their movements is much simpler and orders of magnitude easier than tracking cars or children running into the street.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the use of AI programs to monitor airport radio traffic, detect potential incursions, and warn controllers in real-time is a simple and inexpensive solution worth considering. With the growing concern over runway incursions and the shortcomings of current incursion-avoidance systems, it is time to embrace new ideas and technology to ensure the safety of travelers. With a simple test of using AI to warn about possible runway incursions, we can potentially prevent life-threatening near crashes and save countless lives.

