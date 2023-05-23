Ruoff Mortgage Loan Officer from Bowling Green KY, Giles Cunningham, Passes Away

Giles Cunningham, Ruoff Mortgage Loan Officer, Passes Away

Early Life and Career

Giles Cunningham was a well-known and respected mortgage loan officer in Bowling Green, KY. He was born and raised in the area and had a passion for helping people achieve their dreams of homeownership.

After graduating from college with a degree in finance, Giles began his career in the mortgage industry. He quickly rose through the ranks and became a loan officer at Ruoff Mortgage, where he worked for over a decade.

Impact on the Community

Giles was known for his friendly demeanor, attention to detail, and commitment to his clients. He was always willing to go the extra mile to ensure that his clients received the best possible service and that their needs were met.

His impact on the community was significant, as he helped countless families purchase their dream homes and achieve financial stability. He was also active in various community organizations and was known for his generosity and willingness to give back.

Passing and Legacy

Sadly, Giles Cunningham passed away on August 1, 2021, at the age of 42. His sudden passing shocked and saddened the community, as he was a beloved figure in the area.

His legacy will live on through the countless families he helped and the impact he made on the community. He will be remembered as a kind, compassionate, and dedicated professional who always put his clients first.

Funeral Services

Funeral services for Giles Cunningham will be held on August 7, 2021, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bowling Green, KY. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Giles Cunningham Memorial Fund, which will benefit local organizations that were important to Giles.

Final Thoughts

Giles Cunningham was a true pillar of the community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His legacy of kindness, compassion, and dedication to his clients will continue to inspire others for years to come. Rest in peace, Giles.

