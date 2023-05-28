“Rupali Barua”: All You Need to Know About Ashish Vidyarthi’s Second Wife, Rupali Barua

Who Is Ashish Vidyarthi’s Second Wife Rupali Barua? Here’s All About Her

Ashish Vidyarthi is a renowned Indian film actor, who has made a name for himself in the Bollywood industry. He has been a part of several blockbuster movies and has won numerous awards for his performances. However, not many people know about his personal life, especially his second wife Rupali Barua. In this article, we will take a closer look at who Rupali Barua is and everything you need to know about her.

Early Life and Education

Rupali Barua was born and brought up in Guwahati, Assam. She completed her schooling from the city before moving to Delhi for higher education. Rupali pursued a degree in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi, which helped her to kickstart her career in the media industry.

Professional Life

After completing her education, Rupali started her career as a TV producer and anchor. She worked with several news channels in the country, including Aaj Tak and NDTV. Rupali has also worked as a freelance journalist for various publications and has written articles on a range of topics, from politics to lifestyle.

However, Rupali’s career took a new turn when she met Ashish Vidyarthi. The two fell in love and got married in 1998. After their marriage, Rupali decided to take a break from her career and focus on her family. She has been a devoted wife and mother, taking care of her family and supporting her husband’s career throughout.

Personal Life and Family

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua have been married for over two decades now and have two children together – a son named Agasthya and a daughter named Aditi. The couple met each other while Ashish was shooting for a TV show in Delhi. They fell in love and decided to get married soon after.

Despite being a public figure, Rupali prefers to maintain a low profile and stay away from the limelight. She is a private person who values her family and believes in living a simple life. Rupali is known for her caring nature and is loved by everyone in her family and close circle of friends.

Final Thoughts

Rupali Barua is a woman of substance who has made a name for herself in the media industry. She has been a loving wife and supportive mother, always putting her family first. Despite being married to a famous actor, Rupali prefers to live a simple life and stay away from the public eye. She is an inspiration to many women who aspire to balance their personal and professional lives with grace and dignity.

As we conclude this article, we hope that you now have a better understanding of who Rupali Barua is and everything you need to know about her. She is a remarkable woman who has played an important role in Ashish Vidyarthi’s life and continues to be a pillar of support to her family.

Source Link :Who Is Ashish Vidyarthi's Second Wife Rupali Barua? Here's All About Her/

