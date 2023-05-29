Rupali Barua: The Social Media Sensation – What’s Her Story? – FilmiBeat







Who Is Rupali Barua? Why Is She Trending On Social Media?

Who Is Rupali Barua?

Rupali Barua is an Indian actress who predominantly works in the Assamese film industry. She made her acting debut with the film “Akhon Nedekha Nobi” in 2017. Since then, she has appeared in several Assamese films like “Goru”, “Tumi Aahibaane”, “Aei Maatite”, and “Konwarpurer Konwar”.

Early Life and Education

Rupali Barua was born and brought up in Guwahati, Assam. She completed her schooling from Holy Child School, Guwahati, and later pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Sonapur College, Guwahati.

Career in Acting

Rupali Barua always had a passion for acting and started her career as a model before making her foray into films. She has also appeared in several music videos and commercials.

Her performance in the film “Akhon Nedekha Nobi” was critically acclaimed, and she received several offers from filmmakers. She has since then worked with some of the most prominent directors in the Assamese film industry.

Why Is She Trending On Social Media?

Rupali Barua is currently trending on social media after the trailer of her upcoming film “Ratnakar” was released. The trailer has received a positive response from the audience, and Rupali’s performance has been praised.

“Ratnakar” is an Assamese film directed by Bhaskar Hazarika, who has previously directed critically acclaimed films like “Kothanodi” and “Aamis”. The film also stars popular Assamese actors like Adil Hussain and Lima Das.

Rupali Barua plays the lead role of a bar singer in the film, and her performance in the trailer has created a buzz on social media. Fans and critics are eagerly waiting for the film’s release and are excited to see Rupali’s performance on the big screen.

Conclusion

Rupali Barua is a talented actress who has made a mark in the Assamese film industry with her impressive performances. With her upcoming film “Ratnakar”, she is all set to take the industry by storm and establish herself as a prominent actress. Her growing popularity on social media is a testament to her talent and hard work.





