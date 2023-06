Anupama actress Rupali Ganguly’s bathing habit

This is why ‘Anupama’ actress Rupali Ganguly takes bath with bucket instead of shower, you will become fans after hearing the reason

Famous show ‘Anupama’ actress Rupali Ganguly has stopped taking shower for a long time. She said that she bathes only with bucket water. Even when staying in the hotel, they demand the same from the staff, told the special reason behind it.

Read Next





Back to top





1) Anupama actress

2) Rupali Ganguly

3) Bathing habits

4) Shower vs Bucket

5) Hygiene practices