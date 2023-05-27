RuPaul’s income sources: Where Does Rupaul, the Famous Drag Queen, Generate Income Besides His Reality Show?

RuPaul: The Multidimensional Artist Dominating the Runway

RuPaul has been dominating the runway and everything he can get his hands on. Without a doubt, RuPaul’s Drag Race has been an enormous success, and in its 15 seasons, he has managed to have spin-offs as well as international versions of the show. RuPaul has been able to amass an estimated $60 million according to celebrity net worth websites, making him one of the richest drag queens in the world.

Back in 2013, Tv Guide mentioned that RuPaul was on the list of highest-paid reality TV stars because of the whopping $50,000 per episode that he makes on Drag Race. Each season has about 14 to 16 episodes, which is about $700,000 per season. He also has producing credits and is the executive producer of international shows, which are different deals.

RuPaul is not only a TV personality but also a multidimensional artist. He is a recording artist, having recorded more than 12 albums periodically. His latest album, “You’re a Winner Baby,” was released in 2020. Along with his acting, singing, modeling, and hosting career, he is also an entrepreneur.

RuPaul owns a makeup empire with Colorevolution named Glamazon, which features a line of makeup with a unisex fragrance. He has also partnered with Mally Beauty for the Mally X RuPaul Color Cosmetics Collection. On the topic of makeup, he told Allure, “[Mally] embodies everything I love about makeup and the playfulness of it. When she asked me to collaborate, I thought, ‘Absolutely.'”

RuPaul’s success extends beyond his career as a drag queen. He has a Beverly Hills mansion worth about $13.7 million, featuring a pool, spa, gazebo, and a landscaping area that is to die for. His success has made him a household name and a role model for the LGBTQ+ community.

RuPaul has not only amassed wealth but also fame and recognition. He has won several awards, including four Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program. He has also been inducted into the California Hall of Fame and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

RuPaul’s impact on the LGBTQ+ community cannot be overstated. He has been an advocate for the community, using his platform to educate and promote acceptance. He has also been involved in charity work, supporting organizations such as the Los Angeles LGBT Center, GLAAD, and the Hetrick-Martin Institute.

In conclusion, RuPaul is a multidimensional artist dominating the runway and everything he can get his hands on. He has amassed wealth, fame, and recognition, making him one of the most successful and influential drag queens in the world. His success extends beyond his career as a drag queen, with his entrepreneurship, advocacy, and charity work. RuPaul is a role model for the LGBTQ+ community, promoting acceptance and education.

