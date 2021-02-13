Rupert Neve Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Inventor and audio equipment innovator Rupert Neve has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021

It is with great sadness that we announce that Rupert Neve has died. While Rupert’s passions for music, creativity, and… Posted by Rupert Neve on Saturday, February 13, 2021

NOTICE.

Tributes

Paul Christensen

Sad news, but he lived such an iconic and full life. He will be remembered and honored for years to come. Prayers for his family and staff. Rupert, we were better to have known you and the example of faith you lived every day.

Eoin Garland

Condolences to family, colleagues and friends.

The world has lost a great innovator, inventor and pioneer. His legacy can be found in the joy the music his innovation gave the world.

A great loss.

Fernando H Ramirez

My condolences to all family, employees, and all affected by this. He will always be an aural pioneer.

Glenn Bucci

Thank you Rupert for providing us with wonderful recording gear over the years. He was a Christian and a strong believer in Jesus. I know he is in heaven and I will get to see him again. This life is our temporary home. Our final destination is in heaven for those who accept God’s free gift of salvation.

Marie Sanders

My dad designed a console with this great man at the factory in Royston when I was a kid. I had the honour of meeting him. What an absolute gentleman. And a great loss to the industry as a whole. Xx

Ken Freeman

So sad the hear. Sorry for your loss. He was an inspiration to most of us and pushed this little business hard, while giving artists around the world the best tools to express themselves.

Bob Thompson

He leaves a massive and lasting legacy. Godspeed, Mr. Neve. Condolences to all.

Kris Gorski

Thank you MR Neve. Your gear has been with me since I was 15 years old.

Street Man Sam

RIP Rupert, what a legendary vision you had in sound. Thank you for all you gave us. Condolences to the Neve family x



William Brown

Condolences to his family on the loss of this great pioneer. Thank you sir for your unrelenting pursuit of sonic perfection. Your perspective on sound recording and production will be greatly missed. R.I.P. Kind sir.

John V. Kennedy

Such an great contribution to the recording arts. Thanks for everything that you have brought to the world Mr. Neve, recorded music sounds better.



Helen McKenzie

So exceptionally sorry we didn’t meet up again. Such a very, very special man and so important in my life. Thats just on a personal level, can’t even begin to praise Rupert’s professional influence. Words are not enough. Thinking of you Evelyn and all the family.

John Loose

Another heartbreaking loss to the audio and music worlds.

David Cramer Lyon

Sad news. My sincerest condolences to Rupert’s family and friends. His impact is immeasurable in so many ways.

Eric Roe Johnson

Godspeed old friend, worked with him often during his years with Amek and enjoyed great fellowship over several dinners. He is dearly missed but now helping facilitate great music in the realm of the King of Kings!

Kerri Meintz

My condolences to his family and friends! I love building the products he has designed. It still amazes me after all these years!

Ben Poyant

My condolences and deepest sympathies. I feel incredibly fortunate I had the opportunity to meet him when I did. His legacy will live on forever.

Doug Turner

Condolences to all the Neve family and friends. Thank you for your passion and vision that became legendary technical and audio solutions for our ears.

Grant Barbour

Sending love and condolences from Scotland to all of Rupert’s family and friends. What an incredible story Rupert has written, not to mention the stories that he has helped others to write through their music. Legend x

Jeff Aderman

such a blow – the world of pro audio will never be the same – i am eternally grateful to have one of your wonderful consoles to work on every day – you’ve made my life and the lives of so many others infinitely more enjoyable, and have touched many more than you will ever know – my heart goes out to his wife, family, and to Josh, Chris, Martin and the rest at RND – rest in peace Mr. Neve

Christopher Venter

This is a very sad day in music history. I thank Rupert for all of his brilliant contributions over so many years.

Lewis Orenstein

Wow 2021 has not been kind to the music industry again. Thank you for your engineering milestones. RIP Master

Simon Rogers

Very sad to hear, but what a fantastic legacy left behind. A true legend in audio & design. My daughter Neve is named after the man himself.



William Dick Luchtman

An amazing man. A gift to our industry. I remember meeting and speaking with him at multiple Audio Engineering Society meeting in New York. God bless his soul.

Sterling Winfield

So sorry for family, friends and colleagues. My world is certainly better because of the tools of the trade that he gave to us all. Thank you Rupert. Peace be with you all.