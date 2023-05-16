“Rural development schemes review”: Review of Rural Development Schemes Undertaken by Parliament Panel

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj is a committee of the Lok Sabha that is responsible for reviewing and examining the functioning of the Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. The committee is headed by Lok Sabha Member Shyam Singh Yadav, and its members include MPs from various political parties.

Meeting with Senior Officials of the Panchayat Department

On Saturday, the committee held a meeting with senior officials of the Panchayat Department to review various schemes of the Central Government. The meeting was held to assess the progress made by the department in implementing the schemes and to identify any challenges faced by the department.

During the meeting, the officials presented a detailed report on the status of various schemes, including the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), and the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

Review of MGNREGA

The committee expressed satisfaction with the progress made by the department in implementing the MGNREGA scheme. The officials informed the committee that the scheme has provided employment to millions of rural households and has helped in improving their economic conditions.

The committee also noted that the scheme has been instrumental in providing employment to women and people from marginalized communities. The officials informed the committee that special efforts are being made to ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach these sections of society.

Review of PMGSY

The committee expressed concern over the slow progress made by the department in implementing the PMGSY scheme. The officials informed the committee that the scheme has faced several challenges, including the lack of availability of skilled manpower and the difficulty in accessing remote areas.

The committee suggested that the department take steps to address these challenges and increase the pace of implementation of the scheme. The officials assured the committee that they are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the scheme is implemented in a timely and efficient manner.

Review of SBM

The committee expressed satisfaction with the progress made by the department in implementing the SBM scheme. The officials informed the committee that the scheme has been successful in promoting cleanliness and hygiene in rural areas.

The committee suggested that the department intensify its efforts to ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach all sections of society, including people from marginalized communities. The officials assured the committee that they are taking steps to address these concerns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the meeting was a productive one, with the committee and the officials engaging in a fruitful discussion on the progress made by the department in implementing various schemes. The committee expressed satisfaction with the progress made by the department in implementing the MGNREGA and SBM schemes, while expressing concern over the slow progress made by the department in implementing the PMGSY scheme.

The committee suggested that the department take steps to address the challenges faced by the scheme and increase the pace of implementation. The officials assured the committee that they are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the schemes are implemented in a timely and efficient manner. The committee will continue to monitor the progress made by the department and provide necessary guidance and support.

