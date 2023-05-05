“rural Georgia shooting” Today : Rural Georgia Town: Officials Report Man’s Killing of 3 before Taking His Own Life

Man Kills Three Women, Including McDonald’s Manager, Before Taking His Own Life

A man suspected of killing his mother and grandmother at their homes in rural south Georgia also fatally shot his manager at a McDonald’s restaurant in Moultrie before taking his own life. The incident occurred on Thursday morning, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the case.

The Shooting

26-year-old Kentavious White shot the store manager, Amia Smith, after luring her to the door of the McDonald’s using security cameras. White then entered the restaurant and shot himself. Police found both Smith and White dead when they arrived at the scene.

The Related Incidents

Two women related to White were found shot at neighboring homes less than 2 miles away. Both women died, one after being taken to a hospital. Colquitt County Coroner C. Verlyn confirmed that all three women appeared to have been shot multiple times.

The Motive

Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Brock said that the motive for the killings is currently unknown. The slain women were the gunman’s 50-year-old mother and 74-year-old grandmother, who lived next door to each other.

Eye-Witness Accounts

Jerry Goodwin, who lived next door to White and his family, said that he heard gunshots before 1 a.m. on the day of the incident. He also said that White had fired a gun one day earlier in the week while shouting something, and that Moultrie police had responded. However, police did not respond immediately on the day of the shooting.

Moultrie resident Tanner Strickland said he knew two of the slain women and described them as “amazing people” who “light up any room they walk into.”

Restaurant Closure

George Suarez, owner and operator of the McDonald’s in Moultrie, said that the restaurant will remain closed until further notice. McDonald’s corporate office in Chicago provided a statement expressing their condolences for the loss of their beloved restaurant manager and all the victims of the senseless act of violence.

Conclusion

The killings in Moultrie came a day after a gunman in Atlanta killed one person and wounded four others at a medical office. Colquitt County’s government administrator, Chas Cannon, said that while killings are rare in their area, there are many people breaking the law and the jail and local prison are at capacity. The motive for the killings in Moultrie is still unknown, and the investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is ongoing.

News Source : ABC17NEWS

Source Link :Officials: Man killed 3, then self in rural Georgia town/