“rural Georgia town shooting” Today : Officials Confirm: Rural Georgia Town Witnessed Man Killing Three Before Taking His Own Life

A 26-year-old man in rural south Georgia is suspected of killing his mother and grandmother at their homes before fatally shooting his manager at a nearby McDonald’s on Thursday. The man, identified as Kentavious White, was caught on security camera shooting the store manager after getting her to come to the door. He then stepped inside the restaurant and shot himself. Both White and the manager, identified as 41-year-old Amia Smith, were found dead by police when they arrived.

Authorities also found two women related to White had been shot at neighboring homes less than 2 miles away. Both women died, one after being taken to a hospital. All three of the slain women appeared to have been shot multiple times. Colquitt County Coroner C. Verlyn Brock stated that he couldn’t figure out what provoked White to commit such heinous crimes.

Moultrie police called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to take the lead in investigating the case. Jerry Goodwin, who lived next door to White and his mother and two doors down from the grandmother, said his wife heard shots fired before 1 a.m. Thursday. Goodwin said the young man who lived next door had come outside and fired a gun one day earlier in the week while shouting something, and that Moultrie police had responded. However, it appears police did not respond immediately on Thursday. Goodwin said police and an ambulance arrived just before 6 a.m., with the ambulance immediately taking one person away. He said the coroner later retrieved two more bodies.

Moultrie resident Tanner Strickland said he knew two of the slain women. “Both them were two of the most amazing people I’ve had the pleasure of being around,” Strickland told WALB-TV. “They both light up any room that they walk into. Both of them really have hearts of gold.”

The killings in Moultrie, in rural Colquitt County about 60 miles northeast of Tallahassee, Florida, came a day after a gunman in Atlanta killed one person and wounded four others at a medical office. Chas Cannon, Colquitt County’s government administrator, said he was driving his daughter to school on Thursday morning when he passed the McDonald’s blocked off by police tape and patrol cars. “A killing is pretty rare in our neck of the woods,” Cannon said. “It’s surprising. But this day and time, our jail’s at capacity, our local prison’s at capacity. There’s a lot of folks breaking the law, unfortunately.”

George Suarez, owner and operator of the McDonald’s in Moultrie, said the restaurant will remain closed until further notice. “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved restaurant manager, and our hearts go out to all the victims of this senseless act of violence,” Suarez said in a statement provided by McDonald’s corporate office in Chicago.

The investigation is ongoing.

