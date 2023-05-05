“Rural Georgia town” Today : Sentinel and Enterprise: Rural Georgia town witnesses man killing three before committing suicide

Man Kills Three Women, Including Manager at McDonald’s, Before Taking His Own Life

A man identified as 26-year-old Kentavious White was caught on security footage fatally shooting the manager of a McDonald’s restaurant in Moultrie, Georgia, before taking his own life. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) reported that White had managed to lure the manager, Amia Smith, to the door before shooting her. He then entered the restaurant and shot himself. Both Smith and White were found dead when police arrived at the scene.

Suspected of Killing His Mother and Grandmother

According to reports, White is also suspected of killing his 50-year-old mother and 74-year-old grandmother at their nearby homes before he went to the McDonald’s. Both women were found shot multiple times and pronounced dead. The GBI is currently investigating the case, and the names of the slain women have not been released.

Neighbors Report Prior Incidents

Jerry Goodwin, a neighbor of White and his family, reported that his wife had heard gunshots early in the morning before the incident. He also mentioned that White had fired a gun earlier in the week while shouting something, which prompted a police response. However, it appears that police did not immediately respond to the incident on the day of the shooting.

Community in Shock

The killings shocked the community of Moultrie, a rural town in Colquitt County, Georgia, with a population of 15,000 people. Tanner Strickland, a resident of Moultrie, knew two of the slain women and described them as “amazing people.” Sabrina Holweger, who works at an optometrist’s office next to the McDonald’s, described the incident as “scary” and said that the woman who died at the restaurant was the early morning manager.

Restaurant Closed Until Further Notice

The owner and operator of the McDonald’s in Moultrie, George Suarez, provided a statement expressing his condolences and announcing that the restaurant would remain closed until further notice. The incident occurred just one day after a gunman killed one person and wounded four others at a medical office in Atlanta.

Conclusion

The killings in Moultrie have left the community in shock and prompted an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The incident highlights the need for improved gun control measures to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Man killed 3, then self in rural Georgia town – Sentinel and Enterprise/