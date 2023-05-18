“Rush County School Shooting Rumors” today : Juvenile from Rush County Accused of Spreading School Shooting Rumors

1. #RushCountyJuvenile

A juvenile student has been arrested in Rush County, Indiana, after they allegedly circulated false rumours that someone had brought a gun to school, causing widespread concern. The rumours, which were circulated on social media, led to significant absences from local schools. The Rush County Sheriff’s Office investigated the threat, which was found to have no basis in fact. The student and their family were harassed and police were forced to search their property, despite their full cooperation with the investigation. The student is now facing criminal charges.

The Rush County School Corporation cooperated fully with the investigation, and the sheriff’s office has emphasised that there are strict policies in place to ensure the safety of both students and staff. Sheriff Alan Rice has described the rumours as irresponsible and illegal, stating that the safety of the community and schools is paramount. The student’s identity has not been revealed due to their age. False rumours about school shootings have become a significant concern for law enforcement in recent years, with many schools implementing new security measures to protect students and staff.

