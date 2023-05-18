“Rush County Schools false threat” today : False School Threat Results in Arrest of Rush County Schools Student – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather

1. #RushCountySchools

A student has been arrested for posting a false rumour on social media that a student brought a gun to school and there would be “bloodshed” on Tuesday. The rumour spread throughout the community, causing great concern for parents, students, and the community. The threat was taken seriously by school staff and police, but an intensive investigation “clearly determined that this rumour was just plain false”. The student who was named in the rumour and their family were subjected to harassment in various forms. Police searched their property and conducted multiple interviews, but the student and family were cooperative throughout. The Rush County School Corporation also had an active role in the investigation. The school district emphasised that there are “very specific policies in place” to ensure the safety of the student named in the rumour as well as the entire student body. The student who posted the rumour, whose name will not be shared because of their age, has been criminally charged.

False rumours of a school shooting are not only irresponsible, but they are also illegal. Sheriff Alan Rice has confirmed that they will not tolerate this kind of behaviour and will take all necessary steps to ensure schools remain safe and secure. The student who posted the rumour has been charged with a crime. The sheriff’s office says the threat was taken seriously by school staff and police, but an intensive investigation “clearly determined that this rumour was just plain false”. As the rumour spread throughout the community, concern grew among students and school absences began to mount. Rushville Consolidated High School had an absence rate of nearly 50%, while Benjamin Rush Middle School had 54% of its student body absent. The student who was named in the rumour and their family were subjected to harassment in various forms. Police searched their property and conducted multiple interviews, but the student and family were cooperative throughout.

