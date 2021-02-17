Rush Limbaugh Death –Dead-Obituaries – Cause of Death : Conservative Talk Radio Host Rush Hudson Limbaugh has Died – See Cause of Death.
It’s with a sad and heavy heart that I offer condolences on the passing of Rush Limbaugh.
The greatness of America is…
Posted by Allen West on Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Jeff B Madsen
He will be so sadly missed. He said he didn’t have any children of own. I think this is wrong he has millions of sons and daughters across the radio waves, and always made sense of this world. So long until we meet again!!!
Mireille Brodeur
So so dad to hear of his passing. He will be missed
Mischellene Ball
Oh no! This is so sad! He will never be replaced for certain. God bless him and his family. I am so very sorry to hear about this. We need more voices like his not less. America has really lost something today whether all of us realize it or not.
Matthew Jones
Great talker…great ideas. I agreed with 90% of what he said publicly.
Just another wasteful elite. I had the pleasure of working near a yacht he kept in dry storage for roughly a decade. Tens of millions..straight down the drain. Just because he couldn’t be bothered. Too rich to even care about THAT kind of money being completely wasted..nothing to show for it.
GOOD RIDDANCE
Tatia Thomas
Weeping bitterly.. Just a horrible year already.. To the greatest beacon of freedom our nation has been honored to receive behind the golden microphone – Fly free great Patriot, son of the Living God.. we will meet again. Thank you for your incredible valor and courage. Signed, A mournful nation.
Don Kelly
I loved this man who I have never met. I have listened to him for decades, from the beginning he echoed my views when I could not see anyone in the media doing that. It turns out there were millions of others out there who shared my thinking but we did not see our views represented in the media. Rush was our beacon of hope. It turns out the Main Stream Media was in the process of molding the thinking of the people in this country by expressing only the left wing version. Thank you Rush for waking us up to that reality.
Juan O Roman
My condolences to the family of this great American hero. This 24 year Army veteran salutes you! May the Lord take you under His wings!
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.