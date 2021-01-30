Russ Bortell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :former Great Lakes UBL Coach, Russ Bortell has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

former Great Lakes UBL Coach, Russ Bortell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The longtime KCC Baseball and former Great Lakes UBL Coach, Russ Bortell has passed away after battling cancer. Russ was a fierce competitor on the field and first class off the field. The baseball community will forever remember #35. You will be greatly missed Russ! #Bruin4Life pic.twitter.com/9xRzjKhzKn — Great Lakes UBL (@GreatLakesUBL) January 30, 2021

