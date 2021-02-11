Russ Milligan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Russ Milligan has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021

Russ Milligan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.

Center Grove High School 10h · Our Center Grove family has experienced a tremendous loss. Russ Milligan impacted countless lives throughout his 31 years of teaching chemistry. He was also a Hall of Fame softball coach, leading his teams to five state championships. Mr. Milligan’s family, friends, current and former students, former players and their families are in our thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time. Counselors will be available this week for students and staff who wish to speak with someone.

Source: Center Grove High School – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Jenn Warner

He was one of the best teachers I ever had. . Prayers for his family and loved ones.

Jamie Reist

My daughter loved Mr. Milligan. She spoke very highly of their interactions and was very sad to hear the news. Much love to his family, all of his students and athletes during this time.



Indy Juanita

This is a tragic loss for CG. Russ was an great coach and an even better teacher. His particular brand of magic touched not only his players and students, but also their families. I am absolutely devastated. My whole heart goes out to his family and to those who were closest to him.

Donna Shoemaker Cutrell

Condolences to his family, friends and coworkers and students.

Savannah Ortega

Sending prayers to his family and friends. His class was always fun and one I looked forward to in school. He will be missed by so many.

