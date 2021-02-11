Russ Milligan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Russ Milligan has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021
Russ Milligan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.
Center Grove High School 10h · Our Center Grove family has experienced a tremendous loss. Russ Milligan impacted countless lives throughout his 31 years of teaching chemistry. He was also a Hall of Fame softball coach, leading his teams to five state championships. Mr. Milligan’s family, friends, current and former students, former players and their families are in our thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time. Counselors will be available this week for students and staff who wish to speak with someone.
Source: Center Grove High School – Posts | Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Jenn Warner
He was one of the best teachers I ever had. . Prayers for his family and loved ones.
Jamie Reist
My daughter loved Mr. Milligan. She spoke very highly of their interactions and was very sad to hear the news. Much love to his family, all of his students and athletes during this time.
Indy Juanita
This is a tragic loss for CG. Russ was an great coach and an even better teacher. His particular brand of magic touched not only his players and students, but also their families. I am absolutely devastated. My whole heart goes out to his family and to those who were closest to him.
Donna Shoemaker Cutrell
Condolences to his family, friends and coworkers and students.
Savannah Ortega
Sending prayers to his family and friends. His class was always fun and one I looked forward to in school. He will be missed by so many.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.