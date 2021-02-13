Russ Thyret Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Russ Thyret has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Russ Thyret has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
Russ Thyret was the driving force behind the success of countless artists, including bringing Prince to the label in 1977. He will be deeply missed by his extended Warner family, his many friends in & out of the business, & all those artists whose lives he touched so deeply. pic.twitter.com/78MgrIq9Qg
— Warner Records (@warnerrecords) February 13, 2021
Warner Records @warnerrecords Russ Thyret was the driving force behind the success of countless artists, including bringing Prince to the label in 1977. He will be deeply missed by his extended Warner family, his many friends in & out of the business, & all those artists whose lives he touched so deeply.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.