Russ Thyret Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Russ Thyret has Died.

Russ Thyret has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

Russ Thyret was the driving force behind the success of countless artists, including bringing Prince to the label in 1977. He will be deeply missed by his extended Warner family, his many friends in & out of the business, & all those artists whose lives he touched so deeply. pic.twitter.com/78MgrIq9Qg

